Driver in Deadly DUI Crash Sent to Prison

Posted 2:57 pm, February 7, 2017
WILKES-BARRE — A driver has been sentenced for a deadly DUI crash in Luzerne County.

Joseph Kaminski of Duryea was sentenced Monday to five to ten years in prison for homicide while DUI and driving with a suspended license, according to the D.A.’s office.

Kaminski was high on morphine in December of 2014 when he crossed into oncoming traffic on River Road near Wilkes-Barre, killing a 71-year-old woman from Pittston.

He pleaded guilty last year.

