Car Dealership Makes Donation to Tamaqua Area Middle School

TAMAQUA -- When school districts have to deal with state budget cuts, typically the programs that hurt the most are anything outside the core curriculum.

"With budget cuts and all that, our department as phys ed is one that does get hit. We don't have all the books that other classes get," said Jeff Reading, Tamaqua Area Middle School.

Sometimes students like those at Tamaqua Area Middle School don't have all the equipment they could use in a class like gym.

Now, a car dealership in Berks County has committed to try and change that.

"I am from Schuylkill County along with some other people that work there," said Joe Fritz, Steve Moyer Subaru. "So instead of just giving to Berks County, they wanted to give to Schuylkill County because it is my hometown."

Joe Fritz works for Steve Moyer Subaru and smiled ear to ear representing his company as it made a donation to the Tamaqua Area Middle School.

The donation will give the physical education program dozens of gym balls and coffee mugs for teachers.

But for the Berks County car dealership, this is just the start of a bigger commitment to help the schools through Schuylkill County.

"With the budget what it is, anytime we can have partnerships with the community and local businesses and the school it is greatly appreciated," said Principal Chris Czapla, Tamaqua Area Middle School.

So far, the donated equipment is being put to good use.

"The idea is very simple. The schools in our local communities have had budget cuts on things like material supplies. Fortunately, being a car dealership we have a budget for materials in promotion," said Ken Veit, Steve Moyer Subaru. "But those end up just sitting around, so if we can get them into the hands of people who can use them. Then it makes us feel a lot better about spending that money."

Steve Moyer Subaru is telling the schools it visits to make a list of items students and teachers need, and the car dealership will purchase those items for the schools.