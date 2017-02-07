Bloomsburg Man Accused of Attempted Child Porn Production

Posted 11:18 pm, February 7, 2017, by
child_porn_charges

SCRANTON — A man from Columbia County is facing child pornography charges.

A federal grand jury indicted David Dewald, 40, of Bloomsburg for two counts of attempted production of child pornography and three counts of enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday.

Dewald is accused of trying to get two minors to engage in sexual activity so he could take pictures of it as well as persuading three minors to engage in sexual activity.

The alleged crimes took place between July 2015 and May 2016.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s