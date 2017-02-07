× Bloomsburg Man Accused of Attempted Child Porn Production

SCRANTON — A man from Columbia County is facing child pornography charges.

A federal grand jury indicted David Dewald, 40, of Bloomsburg for two counts of attempted production of child pornography and three counts of enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday.

Dewald is accused of trying to get two minors to engage in sexual activity so he could take pictures of it as well as persuading three minors to engage in sexual activity.

The alleged crimes took place between July 2015 and May 2016.