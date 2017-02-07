× Apply To Join “WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 8”

If you’re a runner looking for a new adventure, especially one that involves giving back to Northeastern & Central Pennsylvania in a big way, then “WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 8” could your ticket to a new challenge! Our charity campaign is celebrating its eighth year and is now looking for new team members.

Ryan’s Run raises money for kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services, one of our area’s largest nonprofits. To date, this WNEP charity campaign has raised more than $2.1 million dollars. The funds help purchase life-changing rehab technology here at home.

Ryan’s Run is spearheaded by Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey who along with a team of local runners, raise as much money as possible for the cause August through November, just days before the campaign’s final hurrah in the Big Apple as part of the TCS New York City Marathon.

If you have a passion for fundraising and running, click here to read all of the rules/regulations and how to apply to join “WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 8.” The deadline to apply is March 31, 2017. Questions? Contact Charlotte at Allied Services at cwrigh@allied-services.org.