AG’s Office Reportedly Drops Investigation into Law Office

Posted 6:24 pm, February 7, 2017, by

HUGHESVILLE -- A criminal investigation into a law office in Lycoming County has apparently been dropped.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's office sent a letter to Kilgus Law Office saying it was dropping the investigation, according to the lawyer for attorney Mary Kilgus.

Last month, law enforcement removed boxes of documents, records, and computer files from Kilgus Law Office in Hughesville.

Kilgus was suspected of stealing money from clients. Charges were never filed.

A spokesperson for the attorney general's office would not comment on whether the investigation was being dropped, but did confirm the items seized were being returned.

