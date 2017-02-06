Williams Valley vs Minersville girls basketball

Posted 10:51 pm, February 6, 2017, by

Top ranked Minersville looked to improve their record to 21-0 at they welcomed Williams Valley.  On Senior Night the Battlin' Miners mauled the Lady Vikings 77-22.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s