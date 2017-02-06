Troubled Nursing Home Chain Sold to New Owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A nursing home chain sued by the attorney general in 2015 for failing to provide proper care has sold its facilities in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Priority Healthcare Group purchased 12 Golden LivingCenters, seven of which are located in our area.

That includes its facilities in Scranton, Pottsville, Sunbury, Tunkhannock and two in Wilkes-Barre. All six of those were part of the attorney general's lawsuit.

A Golden LivingCenter in East Stroudsburg that was not part of the lawsuit is also included in this sale.

Priority Healthcare Group has headquarters in Valley Stream, New York and Eddystone, Pennsylvania. It specializes in improving under-performing long-term healthcare facilities.