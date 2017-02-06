Troubled Nursing Home Chain Sold to New Owner

A nursing home chain sued by the attorney general in 2015 for failing to provide proper care has sold its facilities in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Priority Healthcare Group purchased 12 Golden LivingCenters, seven of which are located in our area.

That includes its facilities in Scranton, Pottsville, Sunbury, Tunkhannock and two in Wilkes-Barre. All six of those were part of the attorney general's lawsuit.

A Golden LivingCenter in East Stroudsburg that was not part of the lawsuit is also included in this sale.

Priority Healthcare Group has headquarters in Valley Stream, New York and Eddystone, Pennsylvania. It specializes in improving under-performing long-term healthcare facilities.

Gardens at Camp Hill for Nursing and Rehabilitation 46 Erford Road, Camp Hill PA 17011
Gardens at Gettysburg for Nursing and Rehabilitation 741 Chambersburg Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325
Gardens at Scranton For Nursing and Rehabilitation 824 Adams Ave, Scranton, PA 18510
Gardens at Stroud for Nursing and Rehabilitation 221 E Brown St, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
Gardens at West Shore for Nursing and Rehabilitation 770 Poplar Church Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011
Nursing and Rehabilitation at Mansion 1040 Market St, Sunbury, PA 17801
Personal Care at Blue Ridge 10 House Avenue, Harrisburg, PA 17110
The Gardens at Blue Ridge 3625 N Progress Ave, Harrisburg, PA 17110
The Gardens at East-Mountain 101 E Mountain Blvd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
The Gardens at Tunkhannock 30 Virginia Dr, Tunkhannock, PA 18657
The Gardens at Wyoming Valley 50 N Pennsylvania Ave, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
The Gardens at York Terrace 2401 W Market St, Pottsville, PA 17901

 

