Troubled Nursing Home Chain Sold to New Owner

A nursing home chain sued by the attorney general in 2015 for failing to provide proper care has sold its facilities in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.
Priority Healthcare Group purchased 12 Golden LivingCenters, seven of which are located in our area.
That includes its facilities in Scranton, Pottsville, Sunbury, Tunkhannock and two in Wilkes-Barre. All six of those were part of the attorney general's lawsuit.
A Golden LivingCenter in East Stroudsburg that was not part of the lawsuit is also included in this sale.
Priority Healthcare Group has headquarters in Valley Stream, New York and Eddystone, Pennsylvania. It specializes in improving under-performing long-term healthcare facilities.
|Gardens at Camp Hill for Nursing and Rehabilitation
|46 Erford Road, Camp Hill PA 17011
|Gardens at Gettysburg for Nursing and Rehabilitation
|741 Chambersburg Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325
|Gardens at Scranton For Nursing and Rehabilitation
|824 Adams Ave, Scranton, PA 18510
|Gardens at Stroud for Nursing and Rehabilitation
|221 E Brown St, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
|Gardens at West Shore for Nursing and Rehabilitation
|770 Poplar Church Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011
|Nursing and Rehabilitation at Mansion
|1040 Market St, Sunbury, PA 17801
|Personal Care at Blue Ridge
|10 House Avenue, Harrisburg, PA 17110
|The Gardens at Blue Ridge
|3625 N Progress Ave, Harrisburg, PA 17110
|The Gardens at East-Mountain
|101 E Mountain Blvd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
|The Gardens at Tunkhannock
|30 Virginia Dr, Tunkhannock, PA 18657
|The Gardens at Wyoming Valley
|50 N Pennsylvania Ave, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
|The Gardens at York Terrace
|2401 W Market St, Pottsville, PA 17901