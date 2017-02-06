Stroudsburg Area Teachers Strike

STROUDSBURG -- Nearly 400 teachers in the Stroudsburg Area School District walked off the job Monday morning.
Teachers walked the picket line up and down Main Street in front of the high school. They started around 8:30 a.m. and cleared out just after 11 a.m.
Teachers have been working under the terms of an old contract for nearly two years.
The union also says teachers have not had a raise since 2012.
The main sticking points are salary and health care.
There are 393 teachers in the Stroudsburg Area School District.
Some are picketing at the high school and others are in front of Chipperfield Elementary in Stroud Township.
The Stroudsburg Area Education Association president tells us teachers want job security and a raise of less than two percent a year.
The superintendent says the district is looking for an agreement that won't require a large tax hike.
"At the end of the day, I want them back. I want to reestablish the schedules and regimentation and get things back on track for our students' sake," said Dr. Cosmas Curry.
"This is great unity," said Stroudsburg Area Education Association president Aaron Chapin. "Our members believes that a resolution needs to happen and they all want to be back in the classroom but they are also all willing to come out here and do what needs to be done."
The Stroudsburg Area School district has not had a strike since the mid-1980s.
According to association officials, this strike can only last six days.
According to the superintendent, a meeting is scheduled for Tuesday morning to discuss the proposals on the table.
9 comments
BufordTJustice
Try the private sector raises get advanced when quality of service is achieved show me the numbers then we will show you the money!!!
Chipperfield Elementary Kindergadeners
*high squeeky kid voices* NO JUSTICE! NO PEACE!
Steve
Go back to work. If you are teaching for the money you are wrong. You teach to make a difference and feel good about it. All those days off, snow days, long weekends, holiday breaks, summer break… and you people want more money?!?!? Go work somewhere else and see what kind of respect you get. I can home school my kids not have to worry about bullying or greedy teachers.
Allen
And what kind of job do YOU do Steve?… Did it require a $50,000 loan for a degree that you have to pay back? If you’re a builder, do you make a house just to feel good for the people who’ll live in it? If you’re a chef, do you do it to feed the hungry people?.. Teachers have families and bills too. Snow days have to be made up and I don’t know many teachers that don’t work during the Summer because they do not make as much as many others with 4 year degrees. You talk about respect?… Those days are long gone for teachers. The way some students, parents, and administrators treat them, you wouldn’t last a day pal! Go ahead and home school your kid.. YOU’RE probably the one with the bullying kid and the first thing out of your mouth is probably “Not MY baby, it must be the teacher’s fault”
jim
Get a 401k contribute to your benefits …then get your 2% raise a year….oh and if you have a masters in business admin. collect that salary when you are working in that field
jim
Also from what I read and hear there should be some random drug testing
nasca7
“They started around 8:30 a.m. and cleared out just after 11 a.m.” They strike like they teach. Part time.
Hawkeye
Amazing. Going on 5 years with no pay raise making middle class wages and still people demonize them. What is the problem with unions? People getting together to work for better working conditions and classrooms for kids…..those bastards. What should we have the middle class make? I mean businesses are making record profits and wages are stagnant. That’s working out well for everyone isn’t it?
Yaa
Same should go for other people that serve the community like nurses, police, EMTs, and fire fighters
Nurses don’t get “raises”, maybe in their first couple years, but after that you hit a point, and your raise becomes pennies a year. They work hard, put them selves at risk, work weekends, and work holidays. More needs to be done for them. Seeing these teachers group together and demand better pay is refreshing. They deserve it! And will be better teachers for it.