Stroudsburg Area Teachers Strike

STROUDSBURG -- Nearly 400 teachers in the Stroudsburg Area School District walked off the job Monday morning.

Teachers walked the picket line up and down Main Street in front of the high school. They started around 8:30 a.m. and cleared out just after 11 a.m.

Teachers have been working under the terms of an old contract for nearly two years.

The union also says teachers have not had a raise since 2012.

The main sticking points are salary and health care.

There are 393 teachers in the Stroudsburg Area School District.

Some are picketing at the high school and others are in front of Chipperfield Elementary in Stroud Township.

The Stroudsburg Area Education Association president tells us teachers want job security and a raise of less than two percent a year.

The superintendent says the district is looking for an agreement that won't require a large tax hike.

"At the end of the day, I want them back. I want to reestablish the schedules and regimentation and get things back on track for our students' sake," said Dr. Cosmas Curry.

"This is great unity," said Stroudsburg Area Education Association president Aaron Chapin. "Our members believes that a resolution needs to happen and they all want to be back in the classroom but they are also all willing to come out here and do what needs to be done."

The Stroudsburg Area School district has not had a strike since the mid-1980s.

According to association officials, this strike can only last six days.

According to the superintendent, a meeting is scheduled for Tuesday morning to discuss the proposals on the table.