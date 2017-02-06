North Schuylkill vs Pottsville girls basketball

Posted 10:48 pm, February 6, 2017

6th ranked Pottsville played North Schuylkill in Schuylkill League girls basketball action.  Averi Jordan went over 1,000 points in her career for the Lady Spartans, but the Tide won 59-48.

