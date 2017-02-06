× New Dollar General Stores, Jobs Coming

WILKES-BARRE — Dollar General has plans to open up dozens of new stores in Pennsylvania this year, creating hundreds of jobs. It’s a part of the company’s plan to add about 1,000 stores nationwide this year.

While many brick and mortar stores are closing their doors, Dollar General is opening them. Thrifty shoppers at this location off Blackman Street in Wilkes-Barre aren’t surprised the company is doing so well.

“The prices, you can’t beat the prices!” said Jacob McDownel.

It’s those low prices attracting a high volume of customers. The retailer is adding 1,000 stores across the country, including some here in Pennsylvania, creating 475 jobs statewide.

“It’s good for the economy, possibly help get people employed and not on unemployment,” said Ryan Smith.

The landlord for Dollar General in Wilkes-Barre is also excited about the growth. He says it shows the company is here to stay.

“It’s going to mean more products for the customers to be shopping with and more stability as a company,” said Danny Harrison.

This strip mall used to be an old lumber yard that was vacant for nearly a decade, but since Dollar General moved in about a year ago, the owner has been in talks with other businesses.

“We are actually leasing another space and trying to get more tenants to come in with them,” added Harrison.

Dollar General would not say where the new stores will be located. It already has 600 stores in Pennsylvania.