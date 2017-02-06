× Monroe County Man Sentenced in Shocking Animal Abuse Case

STROUDSBURG — A man from Monroe County has been sentenced in an animal cruelty case that left a dog fighting for her life.

Two weeks in jail and 18 months of probation was the sentence handed down in Monroe County court Monday to a man from Saylorsburg after he pleaded guilty to animal abuse.

Last February, Brandon Cramer was charged with animal cruelty after police said he hit his dog with a hammer and then stabbed her multiple times.

This was an animal abuse case that stunned a lot of people in Monroe County area, especially those who took in the mastiff named Michaella and cared for her.

Brandon Cramer from Saylorsburg will now face some jail time and probation.

The dog’s current caretakers are happy to get some justice.

Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) February 06, 2017

Cramer didn’t have anything to say as he walked out of Monroe County court. Cramer will spend two weeks in jail and more than a year on probation after he pleaded guilty to animal abuse charges.

Those charges stem from an incident that happened last year.

Cramer thought his mastiff named Michaella needed to be put down after giving birth to stillborn puppies. Instead of taking her to a vet, he hit her with a hammer and then stabbed her with a kitchen knife.

“I hope he gets what he deserves. I think that we should hog tie him and throw him out in the cold,” said Barbara Tokar, Creature Comforts.

The dog was cared for at Creature Comforts in Saylorsburg.

Veterinarians there tell Newswatch 16, Michaella has come a long way but lost a lot, too. She lost all four paws due to frostbite and multiple other injuries.

“It was very difficult. We spent a lot of heartache and a lot of time but she is worth it so we believe that she deserves justice,” said Dr. Karin-Susan Breitlaugh, Creature Comforts.

Michaella actually won’t be adopted. She has now become a part of the clinic’s family. She still has a little bit of recovery work to do and doctors are even hoping to get her some prosthetic legs.

In court, Cramer addressed the judge by saying he never had any malicious intentions towards Michaella. He thought he was doing what needed to be done.

“He was sorry from the moment it began. If he could have gone back, he would have, but the real issue is that he was sleep-deprived, working too much and making that bad decision in terms of what needed to do,” explained defense attorney Brett Riegel.

Cramer will also have to pay $4,500 in damages to the dog and he is also not allowed any animals during his 18 months of probation.