Man Recently Charged with Theft Reported Missing

Posted 7:23 pm, February 6, 2017, by
jeffrey-kays

MOUNT CARMEL — Police in Northumberland County are looking for a missing man.

Jeffrey Kays, 36, of Mount Carmel was reported missing on Sunday.

Last week, Kays was accused of stealing more than $100,000 from his employer.

Police said Kays is likely driving a silver 2016 Dodge Dart.

Anyone with information is asked to call police in Mount Carmel at 570-339-6020 or the Northumberland County 911 Center at 570-648-3868.

