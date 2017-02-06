Man Recently Charged with Theft Reported Missing
MOUNT CARMEL — Police in Northumberland County are looking for a missing man.
Jeffrey Kays, 36, of Mount Carmel was reported missing on Sunday.
Last week, Kays was accused of stealing more than $100,000 from his employer.
Police said Kays is likely driving a silver 2016 Dodge Dart.
Anyone with information is asked to call police in Mount Carmel at 570-339-6020 or the Northumberland County 911 Center at 570-648-3868.
40.797031 -76.411896
2016 Dodge Dart? Well, that still leaves quite a bit left over!