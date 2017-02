× Coroner Called to Apartment Fire in Lackawanna County

CLARKS SUMMIT — A coroner has been called to a fire at an apartment building in Lackawanna County.

Authorities say the flames sparked on the sixth floor of the Bedford Towers in Clarks Summit just after 3 a.m. Monday morning.

That building houses people older than 62 or with disabilities.

Investigators haven’t said how that fire got its start in Lackawanna County.