Add ‘WNEP Weather’ to Your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing

Great news!  WNEP’s Stormtracker 16 team now produces weather reports specifically for your Alexa-enabled devices, including Amazon Echo, Amazon Tap, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

It’s easy to add the WNEP Weather report to your flash briefing list in Alexa by searching for “WNEP Weather” in the Skills section of the Alexa app.

Here’s How:

  • Open the Alexa App, available on iOS and Android.
  • Select “Skills” from the dropdown menu and search for “WNEP”.
  • Tap on “WNEP Weather” in the search results and choose “Enable Skill” to add WNEP Weather to your flash briefing list.
WNEP Alexa Flash Briefing

Once you’ve added WNEP Weather to your flash briefings, just say: “Alexa, what’s my flash briefing?” or “Alexa, what’s in the news?”

You can also customize your flash briefing order in the Alexa App settings.

The WNEP Weather briefing is updated throughout the day and includes the latest weather forecast from our meteorologists.

To disable an item from your flash briefings, or change the order, use the Alexa app on your smartphone.

