A Salute To Superheroes

It’s a powerful presentation that’s swooped into the Everhart Museum in Scranton’s Nay Aug Park. The new exhibit is called “Here I Come To Save The Day!” From Wonder Woman to Wolverine, the curator of the new show says it “explores the animal powers of comic book superheroes and super-villains.” Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited the Everhart Monday to find out what it’s all about.

According to the curator, the show also “incorporates contemporary art pieces and historical artifacts to illustrate how these characters influenced American history and global popular culture, as well as how they have been used to interpret contemporary social issues.”

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: New Superhero Exhibit – “Here I Come To Save The Day!”

WHERE: Everhart Museum, Scranton’s Nay Aug Park

WHEN: Now Open Through July 17.

TIME: the museum is open to the public Thursday through Monday.

Mon, Thurs, & Fri, Noon to 4 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

COST: $7.00 or less depending on your (if you’re a senior citizen/student ).

Activities Surrounding The Show:



For several events related to the Superhero show, head here and click on the “events tab” at the top of the webpage.

Summer Camp: “Superhero Training Academy” and “The Power of Nature”

