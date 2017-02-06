600-Pound Pig Escapes Trailer, Roams Interstate 81

Posted 5:07 pm, February 6, 2017, by
luz-81-pig

DORRANCE TOWNSHIP — A 600-pound pig escaped from its trailer and ran loose on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 near Nuangola.

State police had to close one lane for about 15 minutes while the driver tried to catch the pig, backing up traffic.

A photo posted on WILK Newsradio’s Facebook page shows the pig on the side of the interstate.

We’re told the pig was on its way to be slaughtered.

Troopers said the trailer was not meant for an animal that size, and the driver has been cited.

