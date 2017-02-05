Flames Destroy Barn near Danville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP -- Smoke could be seen for miles after a barn went up in flames in Montour County.

It took firefighters hours to handle the blaze.

Firefighters and emergency responders worked all afternoon, putting out flames at the barn just off Route 45 outside Danville.

Pictures sent into Newswatch show flames shooting from the barn.

Crews responded shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday to the fire on Center Road which was quickly spreading toward a nearby home.

Firefighters from all over the area were involved.

No one was hurt.

The owner said there were no chickens in the barn at the time of the fire.

Firefighters used tankers to get water to the scene and save the home, but the barn was destroyed.

"It was fully involved when we got here. If you look at the house you can see there is some thermal damage to the house, but we were able to save the property right here," said Asst. Chief Joe Miller, Danville Fire Department.

The owner of the farm isn't sure if he is going to rebuild the barn, but he says he has already received support from his community.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. A state police fire marshal is expected to look for the cause on Monday.