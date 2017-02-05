Five Years Later, Schuylkill County Man Still Missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT CARBON -- It's been five years since a man from Schuylkill County went missing.

James Harig was last seen in the Sharp Mountain area near Pottsville on February 5, 2012 where friends said they dropped him off. He was reported missing about two weeks later.

Friends and family searched for Harig three weeks after he went missing but came up with only a shirt that may have been his.

If anyone has any information that could lead authorities to James Harig, contact state police.