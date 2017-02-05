Bucks Coach Henzes Honored for Commitment to Faith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE -- Dunmore Bucks football coach Jack Henzes received an award for showing his faith in God on the field.

The Ss. Anthony and Rocco Parish presented Henzes with the Pio Ferrario Christian Witness Award Sunday morning at the annual Holy Name breakfast at La Buona Vita in Dunmore.

The award was created to acknowledge people who have been extraordinary witnesses of their Catholic faith.

Coach Henzes was recognized for his commitment to Christianity during the controversy that sprung up this past season over the team prayer.

"We thought it would be nice to recognize someone in the community who lived the values of their faith and witnessed Christ's presence in the community, and Coach Henzes has done that consistently throughout his career as a coach and a teacher," said Father David Cappelloni, pastor.

Henzes is only the second person to receive the Pio Ferrario Christian Witness Award.