Big Day for Fire Department Fundraisers

LACKAWANNA COUNTY -- Fire departments across our area are using the Super Bowl as their own big day for fundraising. Several across our area held food fundraisers, from chicken wings to barbecue chicken to pizza.

Chief Andy Hegedus of Rescue 27 Fire Company in Throop kept busy as the fire department raised money by selling 1,500 pounds of wings.

It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the volunteer company and makes all the difference when it comes to being out in the field and being prepared to battle the flames.

The fire chief told Newswatch 16 the money raised from this event will go towards things like the electric bill. The little things can add up quickly when it comes to running a fire department.

"The operating expenses, just like operating a home, continue to rise, and we have overhead, electric, gas, insurance and those kinds of things," said Hegedus. "Almost the necessary items have become a luxury."

By putting money on the basics, the department can spend where they need it. They're not the only ones who raise money on Super Bowl Sunday.

"This is how it's paid for," said Dave Benson, president of Throop Hose Company #1, which was selling barbecue chicken. "(We're funded) through grants and the good graces of the borough and our fundraisers."

Len Cushner comes back year after year, knowing the importance of supporting firefighters.

"They need our help, and we appreciate what they do for the community, and we enjoy the meals," he added.

In another part of Lackawanna County, more wings were flying out the door as the Covington Independent Fire Company hosted the "Fightin' 14 Super Bowl Wing Sale."

The fire company said last year's sales were high, but organizers had even higher hopes for this year's sales.

"Past years we've done extremely well, couple thousand wings. Our goal this year is hopefully 8,000. We're kind of close. Last year we were just about 8,000, so hopefully we'll reach that today," said Sarah Rouse, vice president of Covington Township Fire Company.

The fire department took orders by email, phone, and even Facebook.

Elsewhere in Lackawanna County, Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company held its big game day hot wing and pizza sale.

For the first time, the fire company offered an option to purchase both cooked and uncooked pizzas.

"Last year, we did about 900 pounds of chicken and about 100 trays of pizza. This year we're expecting to do a lot more," said Asst. Chief Jason Crambo.

The Super Bowl wing and pizza sale is a major fundraiser for the Jefferson Township Fire Department, but its biggest is its annual summer carnival.