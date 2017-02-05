Amber Alert Issued for 2-Year-Old Girl Abducted from Berwick

BERWICK — The Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted in Columbia County.
State police said Alexis Weber, 2, was abducted from 2200 West Front Street in Berwick on Sunday around 7:00 p.m.
She is described as 3 feet tall, 30 lbs., with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white coat, blue polka dot shirt, and black pants. Weber was inside a 2005 yellow Ford Mustang convertible with Pennsylvania registration HWN-1367.
Troopers said the vehicle was stolen and was headed towards Laporte, Pennsylvania.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
41.046918 -76.274473
7 comments
Cas
Praying for her safe return. God bless her and keep her calm.
Lloyd Schmucatelli
Be safe little girl. God help her.
lost valued time
WHY DID IT TAKE ALMOST 2 HOURS FOR THE AMBER ALERT TO BE RELEASED?????
d
A yellow mustang in the middle of winter shouldn’t be too hard to find. Hopefully the State Police aren’t working a skeleton crew due to the Superbowl.
David
While we are only given a portion of the story, we hope that this isn’t a case where a parent left their child alone in a car. Yes the car is listed as stolen, but one of her parents could have stolen it before taking her. Either way, let this be a reminder to keep alert and always glued to our children.