Thousands Hit The Slopes To Raise Awareness for Breast Cancer

POCONO TOWNSHIP -- Skiing or snowboarding, folks made their way down the slopes at Camelback Mountain Resort in Monroe County while pink shirts, balloons, and signs could be seen throughout the resort.

Even with the long lines at the lift, snowboarders and skiers said they couldn't have picked a better day to hit the slopes.

"It snowed a little bit over night, so it was just a nice layer over top, and it's not too cold, and it's sunny so it's beautiful out," said Maggie Noel of York.

Boarding For Breast Cancer is a foundation that raises money for early detection of the disease and believes a healthy lifestyle helps prevent breast cancer.

"So this gets people outside and gets them snowboarding while also supporting the cause," said A.J. Stack of Camelback Mountain Resort.

The money raised from skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing will go to Boarding For Breast Cancer. In the past, organizers have raised at least $5,000 a year. For some riders, this battle is personal.

"My mom at one point had some surgery done, and it's a good cause to support, so we decided to come out and wear some pink and again promote awareness for some this disease," said Chris Beres of New York.

Skiers hope the money and support from the community shows people suffering from breast cancer that they are not alone.

"We do support research and those that have the burden of having to have this disease and that also are trying to conquer it to give them more encouragement," said Quad Wallace from New Jersey.

After folks wrapped up their skiing, Camelback Mountain Resort had bands and raffles to raise even more money to help end breast cancer.