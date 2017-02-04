× Man Accused of Stabbing Sister to Death in Luzerne County

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — A woman is dead after state police say she was stabbed by her brother.

Troopers were called to a home on White Oak Drive near Hunlock Creek around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators said Eric Getz, 39, of Hunlock Creek was fighting with his sister, Rebecca Getz, 41, and stabbed her in the back.

Rebecca Getz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eric Getz has been charged with criminal homicide and is locked up in the Luzerne County jail.