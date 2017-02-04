Italian Hoagie Dip

It's the perfect party dip for the big game.  Award-winning food blogger Christina Hitchcock of It's a Keeper prepares an Italian Hoagie Dip that is a touchdown!!!  It is called an Italian Hoagie Dip.

Hoagie Dip

Course: Appetizer
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 20 minutes
Servings: 8
Author: Christina Hitchcock
Ingredients

    • 1/4 pound Hormel pepperoni chopped into small pieces
    • 1/4 pound deli turkey breast chopped into small pieces
    • 1/4 pound deli Genoa salami chopped into small pieces
    • 1/4 pound deli ham chopped into small pieces
    • 1/4 pound deli provolone cheese chopped into small pieces
    • 1 onion finely diced
    • 1/2 head iceberg lettuce shredded and chopped
    • 1/2 cup hot banana peppers finely chopped (optional)
    • 1 tomato seeded and chopped
    • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
    • 1 teaspoon olive oil
    • 1 tablespoon dried oregano
    • 1 tablespoon dried basil
    • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes optional
Instructions

  1. In a large bowl, combine the deli meats and cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato and banana peppers.
  2. In a small bowl, whisk together the mayo, olive oil, oregano, basil and pepper flakes.
  3. Pour the mayonnaise mixture over the meat mixture and stir to combine.
  4. Serve with sliced baguette or crackers.

