In Your Neighborhood

Kiwanis Winterfest 2017

Kiwanis Winterfest is in Sullivan County.  It’s held the weekend of Feb. 18 & 19 at Camp Brule’, Route 154, in Forksville.  Winterfest starts at 7 a.m. on Saturday & 9 a.m. on Sunday.  Winterfest features sled dogs, sled riding, ice skating, ice carvings, a free ice slide, food, & vendors.  Saturday has an ice fishing tournament (7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.), a Polar Bear Plunge (register at 10 a.m., with plunge at noon), & a live auction.  On Sunday, it’s a scavenger hunt, family games, & snowmobile races.   Admission is $5 for adults & teenagers; ages 12 years and under are admitted free.  Event has free parking.

Northern Wayne Fire Company’s Second Annual Chicken & Biscuit Dinner

The Annual Chicken & Biscuit Dinner is held in Wayne County.  Northern Wayne Fire Company sponsors the “family style” meal with take-outs available on Sunday, Feb 19 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.  The meal includes chicken & biscuits, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, marinated carrots, coffee, tea & lemonade.  Tickets are $9 per adult, $4 for children 12 years and under.  The fire company thanks you for your support.

