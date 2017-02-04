Hundreds Gather in Wilkes-Barre For Rally Against Refugee Executive Order

WILKES-BARRE -- One week after President Donald Trump announced a ban on Syrian refugees entering the United States, hundreds gathered in downtown Wilkes-Barre to protest the ban, even after a federal judge in Washington halted the ban.
"It angers me, but I think it's time to take it to the streets and take some action," said organizer Christine Somers.
The rally was organized by The Sisters of Mercy, The Peace and Justice Center, The Islamic Association of Northeast Pennsylvania, and the Jewish Community Alliance of Northeastern Pennsylvania.
Anas Allouz came to Luzerne County nearly two years ago. He's originally from Syria but came to the country as a refugee from Jordan. And in just the last week, it has been a roller coaster of emotions for Allouz as the ban went into effect and then was halted shortly thereafter.
"I'm feeling overwhelmed," said the Kingston resident. "The people they support us because I am a refugee. They support us. They support the refugees. I like that."
This is not the first rally against President Trump's executive order. Over the course of the last week, protests, rallies, and even vigils have popped up all over from Williamsport to Hazleton and in Scranton, too.
Laura Kelsall brought her grandson from Waverly to the rally, which was set up by several area organizations.
"This is so important," she explained. "This is America, the land of the free and we welcome everybody."
Sporadically throughout the rally, people could be heard driving by or shouting things in favor of the president and in favor of the refugee ban.
"I say keep them out," said one man, who declined to give his name. "I pay taxes. The first thing they do when they come into the country, they say they can't speak English and they go for social security."
Organizers say they'll continue to speak out on the issue until there's real change to reverse the ban.
CeeMe
W-B always did have stupid, unsophisticated people in it. To all the protestors: Take the refugees and visa holders to your house and support them and their children—education, healthcare, housing, the whole nine yards. Why should taxpayers support these people? Are they too dumb and lazy to make anything of themselves in their own countries. Great people who abandon their countries at the drop of a hat. Losers. But getting back to the money issue—when will their supporters all step forward to put their money where their uneducated mouths are?
WarningFakeNews
So we have four organizations, some of which are benefiting financially for settling refugees here, in all likelihood. And this small crowd is all they can muster? Why isn’t WNEP interested in the connections between Soros and the protests?
think positive
What kind of a jerk would bring a young child to a protest rally?
Protest Works
Any parent who wants their children to learn what positive, non-violent protest against a tyrannical government looks like? Do you think those who support the ban would become violent?
laura
barely looks like a 100 let alone hundreds…..
les
Lol!
Idiots.