Hundreds Gather in Wilkes-Barre For Rally Against Refugee Executive Order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- One week after President Donald Trump announced a ban on Syrian refugees entering the United States, hundreds gathered in downtown Wilkes-Barre to protest the ban, even after a federal judge in Washington halted the ban.

"It angers me, but I think it's time to take it to the streets and take some action," said organizer Christine Somers.

The rally was organized by The Sisters of Mercy, The Peace and Justice Center, The Islamic Association of Northeast Pennsylvania, and the Jewish Community Alliance of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Anas Allouz came to Luzerne County nearly two years ago. He's originally from Syria but came to the country as a refugee from Jordan. And in just the last week, it has been a roller coaster of emotions for Allouz as the ban went into effect and then was halted shortly thereafter.

"I'm feeling overwhelmed," said the Kingston resident. "The people they support us because I am a refugee. They support us. They support the refugees. I like that."

Quite the crowd convening on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre protesting the President's executive order against refugees. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/z3LVDJjW9A — Clay LePard (@ClayLePard) February 4, 2017

This is not the first rally against President Trump's executive order. Over the course of the last week, protests, rallies, and even vigils have popped up all over from Williamsport to Hazleton and in Scranton, too.

Laura Kelsall brought her grandson from Waverly to the rally, which was set up by several area organizations.

"This is so important," she explained. "This is America, the land of the free and we welcome everybody."

Sporadically throughout the rally, people could be heard driving by or shouting things in favor of the president and in favor of the refugee ban.

"I say keep them out," said one man, who declined to give his name. "I pay taxes. The first thing they do when they come into the country, they say they can't speak English and they go for social security."

Organizers say they'll continue to speak out on the issue until there's real change to reverse the ban.