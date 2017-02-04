G.A.R. Comes Back to Beat Berwick 54-50

Posted 10:34 pm, February 4, 2017, by

Will Johnson scored a game-high 31 points and G.A.R. came back to beat Berwick 54-50 in boys basketball.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

