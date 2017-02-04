Easy White Pizza Dip

Posted 9:00 am, February 4, 2017, by

We have two great recipes for you for the big game.  Award winning blogger Christina Hitchcock of It's a Keeper shares them with us.

Easy White Pizza Dip

Course: Appetizer
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 35 minutes
Servings: 8
Author: Christina Hitchcock
 Ingredients
    • 8 oz Ricotta cheese
    • 16 oz Sour cream
    • 1 envelope Lipton Recipe Secrets Savory Herb and Garlic Soup Mix
    • 2 cloves garlic minced
    • 1/2 cup Provolone cheese shredded
    • 1/2 cup Mozzarella cheese shredded
Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. In a bowl combine provolone and mozzarella cheese; reserve 1/4 cup and set aside.
  3. Add ricotta cheese, sour cream, soup mix and garlic to the cheeses; stir to combine.
  4. Spread mixture into a small baking dish (8x8 square dish or pie plate).
  5. Spread reserved cheese on top.
  6. Bake for 30 minutes.
  7. Serve with baguette slices or crackers.

