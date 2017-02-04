We have two great recipes for you for the big game. Award winning blogger Christina Hitchcock of It's a Keeper shares them with us.
Easy White Pizza Dip
- 8 oz Ricotta cheese
- 16 oz Sour cream
- 1 envelope Lipton Recipe Secrets Savory Herb and Garlic Soup Mix
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1/2 cup Provolone cheese shredded
- 1/2 cup Mozzarella cheese shredded
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a bowl combine provolone and mozzarella cheese; reserve 1/4 cup and set aside.
Add ricotta cheese, sour cream, soup mix and garlic to the cheeses; stir to combine.
Spread mixture into a small baking dish (8x8 square dish or pie plate).
Spread reserved cheese on top.
Bake for 30 minutes.
Serve with baguette slices or crackers.