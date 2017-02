× Bradford County Coroner Charged with DUI

MANSFIELD — The Bradford County coroner is accused of driving under the influence in Tioga County.

State police say Thomas Carman, 51, was driving on the wrong side of Sullivan Street in Mansfield in December. He was also texting while driving.

Troopers said Carman’s blood-alcohol level was .179–more than twice the legal limit.

Carman faces DUI and other charges.