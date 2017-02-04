Benefit for Family of Fallen State Trooper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP -- A group formed after a deadly ambush at a state police barracks in our area helped the family of another fallen trooper at a benefit in Luzerne County.

People came out a fundraiser Saturday evening at Damon's Grill near Hazleton for the widow of fallen Pennsylvania State Trooper Landon Weaver. Weaver was shot and killed in the line of duty more than a month ago in Huntington County.

The event was hosted by the group PSP Strong, which helped the family of Corporal Bryon Dickson and Trooper Alex Douglass after the attack in Pike County in 2014.

"It's awesome to see all the community support. It kind of washes away all the negative stuff that you see, that so many people are willing to stand behind law enforcement," said Danielle Petros, president of PSP Strong.

PSP Strong has raised more than $50,000 to give to various state troopers in need or their families by selling shirts and holding fundraisers.