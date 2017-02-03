When a Toy Jeep Goes Missing, Carbondale Police come to the Rescue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE -- A little girl in Lackawanna County is smiling again after police tracked down one of her favorite toys that had been swiped from her backyard.

Carbondale police were called around 2:30 p.m. on Friday to a home on Belmont Street for a report of a stolen jeep.

When police arrived, they quickly learned it was a one-of-a-kind call. Little Leyna Barton's pink toy jeep was stolen from her backyard.

It was only a half hour later that police tracked down the miniature vehicle and returned it to her.

Officers say they handled it like they would any other theft.

"It wasn't a small crime for the child, it was a big crime for the child. She lost her jeep. And that we got it back, it was wonderful," said Dominick Andidora of the Carbondale Police Department.

When Leyna's jeep was finally returned to the her, she let Newswatch 16 know just what she was going to do next.

"I was happy about that! I want to ride my Jeep again." said Leyna.

So far, police haven't filed any charges against the thieves.