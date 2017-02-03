Texas Boy Finds Rattlesnake in Toilet, Leading to Even Larger Discovery

ABILENE, Texas — What do you do if you find a snake in your toilet? If you’re Isac Mcfadden, you go get your mom.

The young boy from Abilene, Texas, woke up Tuesday morning and headed to the bathroom. To his surprise, he found a rattlesnake slithering up his toilet bowl, KXVA reports. “I found this big clump, and I knew it was a snake,” said Isac.

He quickly called his mom, Cassie Mcfadden, who recruited one of Isac’s older brothers to get a shovel to kill the snake.

“I was just like, what do you do with this? What do you do with this? I don’t know!” Cassie told the station.

Cassie Mcfadden killed the snake while dad, Jason, called Big Country Snake Removal. When the technician arrived, he found 24 Western diamondback rattlesnakes — 13 in the cellar, five adults and five babies underneath the house, and the one snake in the toilet, which had entered through a relief pipe.

“Rattlesnakes are secretive and can be very cryptic — They rely heavily on their camouflage,” the company warned on its Facebook page. “This is simply how they survive. Just because you don’t see them doesn’t mean they aren’t there.”

The firm recommended that property owners have their homes checked regularly for snake infestations and said they shouldn’t be afraid.

“Rattlesnakes are an absolute necessity for the ecosystems, and people have an irrational fear about them,” a company spokesman said.

Isac and his brothers had some final words of wisdom for other kids who encounter snakes in their homes.

“If you find a snake,” they told KXVA, “always get an adult.”