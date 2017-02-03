SHINE Program Opens New Location in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP -- The Luzerne County SHINE after-school program cut a ribbon Thursday, opening its eighth location.

From now on, Lee Park Elementary School in Hanover Township will also strive to provide a safe environment for students after their classes wrap up for the day.

Organizers say the kids power through their day knowing they're heading to the SHINE program in the afternoon.

"This is an excited group of students. Their teachers are reporting their homework is already done," said Carol Nicholas, Director of Shine Program. "They're excited about coming to school because they know they're headed to shine. We want to make learning so much fun these students can't wait to get to school."

More than 360 students are involved in the SHINE program in Luzerne County.

