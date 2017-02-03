× Police: Report of Sexual Abduction False

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Police in Union County now say an alleged attack on a jogger never really happened.

Newswatch 16 reported Tuesday that a jogger claimed he was forced into a vehicle in East Buffalo Township last weekend, and forced to perform a sex act on a man before being released.

Buffalo Valley Regional Police now say that attack never occurred and that the incident was misleadingly reported to the department.

The police chief said the department is still working on the case and there is no word if the man who made the report will face charges.