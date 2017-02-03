× Mount Airy Fined $25,000 for Overserving Guest

PARADISE TOWNSHIP — Mount Airy Casino Resort in Monroe County has been fined $25,000 by the state gaming control board.

Officials say casino employees served a guest 27 alcoholic drinks over a 9 hour period.

The notice from the state said 18 of those drinks were served after the man showed signs of intoxication while playing slots at the bar.

The Gaming Control Board said the man showed up at Mount Airy around 1 p.m. on October 7, 2016. Between then and 10 p.m., he was served 27 drinks by three different bartenders and around 10:30 p.m., he fell off his barstool.

The three bartenders have since been fired.

Mount Airy admits that the man showed signs of intoxication by 3:30 p.m. when he had already had about nine drinks. He was served 18 more after that.

This all happened at the casino’s “Glass Bar,” where the man played table top slots from about 1 p.m. until he fell off the bar stool.