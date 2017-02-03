× Man Shoots Step-Children with Airsoft Guns as Punishment, Behind Bars

SAYRE — A man in Bradford County is facing charges of aggravated assault for allegedly abusing his step-children.

Rocky Moskowitz from Sayre, is behind bars after he allegedly shot his four step-children with air soft guns and bashed their heads into walls. Moskowitz allegedly used this as punishment on the children for not cleaning the house.

The kids have since been taken into protective custody. Moskowiz is being held on $100,000 bail in Bradford County.