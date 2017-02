× Man Sentenced in Deadly Crash after Pleading Guilty to DUI

SHAVERTOWN — A man will spend up to three years in prison for a deadly crash in Luzerne County.

William Akin of Shavertown was sentenced on Friday for the wreck on Chase Road in Jackson Township in September 2015.

A passenger in his vehicle died. Akin pleaded guilty in November to vehicular homicide, as well as DUI.