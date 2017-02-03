× Luzerne County to Publish 200 Names with Active Warrants in Newspaper

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County is putting a list of wanted people in the paper hoping for your help in catching those with outstanding warrants.

Officials say the public’s help can really save the county time and money.

Starting this Sunday, Luzerne County officials are planning to print 200 names with their last known addresses and offenses in local newspapers. The district attorney’s office wants people to speak up if they recognize someone’s name and know where they are living.

Some of the charges include harassment, writing bad checks, and driving under the influence.

“It’s a significant strain on local law enforcement, state police, to go out and chase these old warrants. Nonetheless, it has to be done,” said Luzerne County First Assistant District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

Many of the names on the list have had an active warrant for a decade or longer. The sheriff’s office just does not have the manpower to go after everyone.

“We have a hard time keeping up with the number of outstanding that warrants that are issued on a daily basis,” said Sanguedolce.

Newswatch 16 went looking for some of them ourselves. First, we approached a house in south Wilkes-Barre, as a man happened to be walking out the front door. He said he did not know the name on the list.

Then, we went to a home just around the block that’s also appears to have someone wanted by the sheriff living inside.

No one answered, but there is a name plate on the front of the house that has the same last name of the person identified on the list.

A neighbor says the person wanted at the address on this list no longer lives there.

Another neighbor hopes officials do more to catch these 200 wanted men and women.

“The county needs to go after these people and get them where they need to be or get whatever needs to be recovered from them.”

Luzerne County officials say if your name is on the list and you don’t come forward and police catch you, there are consequences. The wanted person could be arrested and even sent to jail until the case clears.