× Game Day Grub Without The Guilt

When it comes to Super Bowl parties, food is usually the center of all of the festivities. Whether you’re following a diet from your doctor or just watching your waistline, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey has some tips to help you indulge without the bulge.

Ryan teamed up with Registered Dietitian Clancy Harrison on Friday at Gerrity’s Supermarket in Luzerne Borough. She offered some creative ideas when it comes to “Super Bowl Swaps.” Click here for the recipes featured on Newswatch 16 This Morning.