Fire Rescue Squad Head Accused of $100,000 Theft

MOUNT CARMEL — The president of a fire rescue squad in Northumberland County was arraigned earlier this week on charges he stole more than $100,000 from his employer.

Court papers show Jeffrey Kays, 36, of Mount Carmel, took the money from RW Light-Comm, an online business that sells batteries and equipment to EMS companies on eBay.

Authorities accuse Kays of making nearly 200 ATM withdrawals over three years.

Kays told police he stole the money because of an addiction to pain medication.

Kays is currently the president of the Mount Carmel Fire Rescue Squad.