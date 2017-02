× Fire-Damaged Home Repairs left Incomplete, Construction Company Owner Faces Charges

SCRANTON — The owner of a construction company is facing charges for allegedly failing to complete repairs on a fire-damaged home in Scranton.

William Weir of Weir Construction faces fraud and deceptive business practices.

Investigators say the alleged fraud is worth $36 thousand.

Weir is charged with home improvement fraud, deceptive business practices and theft.