Cold Weather Welcome in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG–With tools and a chainsaw, this man created a bison, out of a block of ice! People watched as Jared McAlister of State College chipped and sawed away at the ice.

“I thought they had like tiny saws and stuff. So it wasn’t really what you were expecting? Not really,” Aleah Feltman said.

The 14th annual Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival is in full swing. There are more than two dozen ice sculptures lining Market Street. In recent years, the weather melted the ice sculptures after a few days.

“Well I don’t think they’ll melt this weekend,” Betsy Feltman said.

The people who spoke with Newswatch 16 did not mind the cold weather because of this event.

“I think winter is here now. Thank you Phil, Punxsutawney groundhog,” Melanie Weber said.

The ice festival brings in extra business. Most of the stores have extended hours and are using this 15% off shopping pass which is good through Saturday.

“We have lots of sales going on right now, some inside winter sales also. It’s a great event, it’s wonderful for Lewisburg,” Terry Stockdale said.

There are also other events, like a Frosty 5K, a chocolate tasting tour, a polar bear plunge and children’s events here in Hufnagle Park. But the people Newswatch 16 spoke with were mostly excited about the ice carving.

“We’ve often come uptown the next day when the ice sculptures are out, but we’ve never actually been able to get out here to see them carving so we made a special trip today to make sure that we saw it,” Weber said.

“I want to see it carved. I’ve come here 9-10 years and never seen it carved,” Leslie Olson said.

“We’ve seen the end product but to see it actually being done is really cool. Yeah! Literally cool,” Betsy Feltman said.

The Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival runs through Saturday.