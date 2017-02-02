Williamsport Basketball

Posted 6:35 pm, February 2, 2017, by

Williamsport improved to 15-4 with a win over CD East.  The Millionaires are picking up momentum with the playoffs coming up at the end of the month.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s