Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOPER TOWNSHIP -- The SPCA is getting some help from an unlikely source.

Tito's Handmade Vodka handed over a check for $5,000 on Thursday morning at the SPCA of Danville.

The Texas based vodka maker teamed up with the PA Liquor Control Board to collect donations at Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores.

About $3,000 was raised, to which Tito's donated an additional $2,000.

The money will help SPCA groups across Pennsylvania.