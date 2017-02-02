× Sunbury Police Investigating Two Men Injured after Alleged Pistol Whipping

SUNBURY — Police want to know why two bleeding men staggered into this grocery store in Northumberland County.

Officers wouldn’t let anyone in Weis Markets on North Fourth Street in Sunbury during Wednesday night’s investigation.

Police believe those men were both pistol whipped somewhere else.

Those two men took off before police in Northumberland County could talk to them.