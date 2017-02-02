× Problem with Bridge-Naming Plan

SCRANTON — There may be a problem with one lawmaker’s plan to rename a bridge in Scranton.

State Representative Kevin Haggerty from Lackawanna County wants to name the new Harrison Avenue bridge after former vice president and Scranton native Joe Biden.

However, the new bridge already has a name.

Lawmakers two years ago decided to name the bridge the Col. Frank Duffy Memorial Bridge.

Col. Duffy died in World War I.

Representative Haggerty tells Newswatch 16 he is going to push to call the bridge the Biden Duffy Bridge instead.

The bridge connecting Scranton’s hill section and south side should be finished by summer.