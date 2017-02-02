More Corrections Officers Placed on Leave after Sexual Abuse Allegations
LACKAWANNA COUNTY — Three more corrections officers have been placed on paid leave amid allegations of sexual abuse at the Lackawanna County Prison.
This brings the total numbers of corrections officers put on leave since the summer to nine.
An investigation by the state attorney general’s office is looking into allegations of sexual abuse against inmates in the prison.
No names of those involved have been released.
1 Comment
WarningFakeNews
Wow. Wait, with pay… since the SUMMER?