Lock Haven and Lafayette gets local recruits

Posted 6:38 pm, February 2, 2017, by

Lafayette and Lock Haven plucked some local talent on Letter of Intent Day.  Williamsport teammates Jalen Jackson and Elliott Walker and teaming up at Lock Haven.  While, Major Jordan of North Schuylkill and Brycen Mussina from Montoursville look to Lafayette.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

