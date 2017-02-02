× Indoor Flea Market Coming to Mount Pocono

MOUNT POCONO — A business owner in Monroe County hopes an indoor flea market will attract more people to Mount Pocono.

The owner of the Old Village Trader is opening part of his building to vendors.

The lower level of the consignment shop at the Old Village Trader in Mount Pocono is being turned into an indoor flea market.

“I am looking to rent a space in this consignment shop to sell articles I am trying to get rid of and also I make wooden signs from reclaimed wood so I’d like to showcase them here also,” said Dynelle Vocturo, Mount Pocono.

Vincent April owns the Old Village Trader on Route 611. He’s using social media to help spread the word about the flea market.

“We thought this would be a great idea because we already have the gift shop, we have consignments and so we have another floor and so I thought, Mount Pocono doesn’t have an indoor flea market. These folks are traveling to Wind Gap and all over,” said April.

With more people coming to the downtown area, owners thought an indoor flea market would give people the opportunity to buy stuff and sell stuff too.

“We used to have one in the Marshalls Creek area so it will be nice to have somewhere close instead of traveling to the Stroudsburg area,” said Mount Pocono resident Desiree Stewart.

The indoor flea market expects to open in March. People can sell and buy Friday through Sunday, all year long.

Tables cost $10 for one day, $25 for all three.

“If people can make 100 bucks doing this, hey, it’s food on someone’s table,” said Vocturo.

If you would like to reserve a spot at the indoor flea market inside the Old Village Trader, you can find contact Vincent April, the shop owner, at 570-839-8030.